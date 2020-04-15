Coronavirus government response updates: Trump now says reopening decisions up to governors, claims some states could open before May

Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he is planning to speak with the nation’s governors on Thursday after reversing himself Tuesday on a key argument he made just the day before, now saying it would be up to the governors of individual states to implement reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic and that the federal government would be available to help oversee that process.

Trump said he will “authorize” governors to reopen their states, even though he has no power to do so and governors don’t need his permission.

On Monday, Trump had asserted he had “total” authority as president to make those decisions, drawing rebukes from several governors, some of whom banded together by region to set the framework for geographically-coordinated responses.

He also said Tuesday governors, not the federal government, would also be responsible for the extensive testing health experts have said is critical to avoid further spread and a possible new spike in cases, while labs around the country continue to report struggles keeping up with demand.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said more than 20 states were in “extremely good shape” and some could reopen even before the end of April when the current federal social distancing guidelines are set to expire.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, has suggested that a “rolling reentry” could be possible but cautioned Tuesday that May 1 is “a bit overly optimistic” without widespread testing and contract tracing in place.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing criticism Wednesday for announcing a halt in funding to the World Health organization amid the ongoing global pandemic, after saying it “pushed Chinese misinformation,” when the president himself has previously praised the country’s leadership for its “efforts and transparency.”



Here are the latest developments in the government response:



CDC director won’t repeat Trump’s fiery claims of World Health Organization failure in GMA interview

While President Trump used fiery language and accusations to blast the World Health Organization Tuesday evening as he announced a halt in U.S. funding, the director of the CDC Dr. Robert Redfield wouldn’t echo those harsh pronouncements in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this morning.

Instead, Redfield emphasized U.S. cooperation with the WHO and claimed they continue to have a “productive public health relationship” — even as the president has just moved to slash funding.

“The CDC and WHO has had a long history of working together in multiple outbreaks throughout the world as we continue to do in this one. And so we’ve had a very productive public health relationship. We continue to have that,” Redfeild said when asked by ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos if the leading international health organization failed and whether it was wise to suspend funding.

“So they didn’t fail?” Stephanopoulos followed up.

“Again, I think I’d like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together,” Redfield said.

Redfield’s reluctance to criticize the WHO represents a striking contrast to the message coming from the White House, as the president justifies cutting off funds to the international organization at the forefront of battling the global pandemic.

Looking ahead to potential reopenings in parts of the country by May 1, Redfield said reopenings will be assessed on a state-by-state basis.

He also said, “we have to assume” the virus will operate like other respiratory illnesses and come back on a seasonal basis and said he expects there will be another battle against the virus come winter.

He said assessing potential immunity after exposure is a “critical question” and are moving forward on a working assumption that that is the case but also admitted that they “can’t ascertain it for certain” on a scientific basis at this time.

US Chamber of Commerce: Cutting WHO funding during pandemic ‘not in U.S. interests’

The pro-business U.S. Chamber of Commerce this morning said cutting WHO’s funding would not be in U.S. interests, joining a growing chorus of people and organizations condemning the president’s announcement.

“The Chamber supports a reformed but functional World Health Organization, and U.S. leadership and involvement are essential to ensuring its transparency and accountability going forward,” said U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant in a statement.

“However, cutting the WHO’s funding during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in U.S. interests given the organization’s critical role assisting other countries — particularly in the developing world — in their response.”

