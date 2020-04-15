Explosion caught on video shatters paper mill; no one hurt


Posted on: April 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The operators of a paper mill in Maine say no one was injured in an explosion that shook the ground and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Explosion caught on video shatters paper mill; no one hurt


Posted on: April 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The operators of a paper mill in Maine say no one was injured in an explosion that shook the ground and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.