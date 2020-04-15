Hoosier Coho Club Cancels All Spring 2020 Tournaments



The Hoosier Coho Club says they had to make a difficult decision and cancel all Spring 2020 tournaments including the JB West Buffalo Bill Memorial Tournament, Bellman Oil Pro-Am Tournament, the Coho Capital Derby, the Hartman Memorial Tournament, and the Horizon Bank Coho Classic. The club said they are looking forward to 2021 and being able to have the Coho Classic and all other Spring tournaments running as they normally do. Visit www.hoosiercohoclub.org or visit the Facebook page ”Hoosier Coho Club” for status updates on future events/meetings for 2020 and more information about the club.