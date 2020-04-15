May the Fourth Be with You: Disney+ to air ‘Mandalorian’ doc, ‘Clone Wars’ finale, for "Star Wars Day"

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Thanks to a punny 1979 London Evening News headline about the election of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations” — May 4th will forever be known as “Star Wars Day.”

These days, Disney owns George Lucas’ galaxy far far away, so of course, Disney+ has plans to celebrate.

This year will be different, as public gatherings have been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Disney+ will mark the special day with a documentary series about the making of its hit series The Mandalorian, and the series finale of the Emmy-winning animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an an eight-episode documentary series about how show creator Jon Favreau brought the series to life.

“Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and round table conversations,” according to a Disney+ statement.

Favreau calls the docu series, “an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together.”

Individual episodes will drop every Friday, with each installment centering on individual topics, including George Lucas’ legacy, and the special effects and other technological leaps the creators took to bring the show to life.

As for The Clone Wars, the finale will wrap up seven seasons of the acclaimed animated series, which airs Friday nights, and will explore the events leading up to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

