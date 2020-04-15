Purdue Northwest cohosts virtual ‘Spotlight on Community Conversations’

The School of Education and Counseling at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), along with The Beacher, is hosting “Spotlight on Community Conversations” at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 via Facebook.com/pnwsoec.

A panel of educators and community members will respond to the award-winning documentary, Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary School, produced by KARE11 in Minneapolis. The film features the triumphs and challenges faced by the children, families, faculty and staff at Lucy Laney, a school that has been on the Minnesota state list of “underperforming” schools for 20 years.

Participants are invited to log into Facebook Live for this lively panel discussion with Anne Gregory, director of the School of Education and Counseling at PNW, Andrew Tallackson, editor of The Beacher, and Hannah Stambaugh, PNW student in the School of Education and Counseling and Miss South Bend. Audience members may submit questions and contribute comments to the conversation on Facebook. Viewing the film that is streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube prior to the discussion is recommended, but not required.

“During these extraordinary times, compassion is more important than ever. Children and adults are coping with trauma, loss and the dramatic shift in what is ‘normal,’” Gregory noted. “Anyone concerned about children and youth will be interested in this conversation about how we can transform education to incorporate these lessons.”

The panel discussion will explore the role of social-emotional learning in classrooms and communities. The panelists will share their unique perspectives about balancing academic rigor with empathy and care. The lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary School will be examined for possible applications in Northwest Indiana communities.

Tallackson described Lessons from Lucy Laney as “a love letter to educators who believe calm and kindness are the answers to reaching our youth.”