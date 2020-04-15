State Health Commissioner Issues Order Authorizing Transfers Of Long-term Care Residents



Yesterday Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, authorized long-term care facilities to transfer, discharge, transport or relocate residents in order to reduce the risks of COVID-19 to this vulnerable population. All moves would be done in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Dr. Box’s order, which includes transfers within a facility, between facilities and those occurring across city or county boundaries, will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Governor Eric J. Holcomb. It supersedes any orders issued at the local level as allowed under Indiana law. The goal of the order is to help facilities group residents who have tested negative to protect them from infection and better serve residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 by allowing facilities to establish COVID-dedicated units, with approval of ISDH. Box said such units can allow facilities to better care for these residents and protect healthcare workers while helping to conserve personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.