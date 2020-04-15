UK, EU hold Brexit trade talks by video amid virus outbreak


Posted on: April 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

 The European Union and Britain say they have held “constructive” talks on their future relationship despite the coronavirus pandemic scuttling face-to-face negotiations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UK, EU hold Brexit trade talks by video amid virus outbreak


Posted on: April 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

 The European Union and Britain say they have held “constructive” talks on their future relationship despite the coronavirus pandemic scuttling face-to-face negotiations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.