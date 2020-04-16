17 bodies found inside New Jersey nursing home amid COVID pandemic

Kameleon007/iStock(ANDOVER, N.J.) — The grisly discovery of 17 bodies stored inside a New Jersey nursing home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted the state to investigate the facility.

Police said they found the bodies after a request came through for 25 body bags to be delivered to the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover, New Jersey.

Officials initially discovered five bodies in the facility’s holding area, but they were then tipped off that another body was being stored in a shed, according to police.

Though no body was found in the shed, more were found inside the holding area after police searched the area again.

The 17 bodies were among 68 recent deaths linked to the facility, including two nurses, officials told The New York Times, which first reported the news of the bodies.

When reached by ABC News, an employee at the nursing home said there would be no comment.

Nursing homes have been particularly devastated across the country under the pandemic, with some seeing daily increases in deaths.

