Actor Brian Dennehy, who starred in ‘Tommy Boy,’ dies at 81


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later won plaudits for his stage work in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Actor Brian Dennehy, who starred in ‘Tommy Boy,’ dies at 81


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later won plaudits for his stage work in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.