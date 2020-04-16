Amid lockdown, Danes find way to celebrate queen’s birthday


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Danes have sung birthday songs from homes, balconies, parks and public gardens in honor of their popular monarch Queen Margrethe II, who turned 80 amid the pandemic lockdown



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Amid lockdown, Danes find way to celebrate queen’s birthday


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Danes have sung birthday songs from homes, balconies, parks and public gardens in honor of their popular monarch Queen Margrethe II, who turned 80 amid the pandemic lockdown



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.