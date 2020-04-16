Amid lockdown, Danes find way to celebrate queen’s birthday
Danes have sung birthday songs from homes, balconies, parks and public gardens in honor of their popular monarch Queen Margrethe II, who turned 80 amid the pandemic lockdown
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Amid lockdown, Danes find way to celebrate queen’s birthday
Danes have sung birthday songs from homes, balconies, parks and public gardens in honor of their popular monarch Queen Margrethe II, who turned 80 amid the pandemic lockdown
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.