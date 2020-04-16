AP PHOTOS: Hauling supplies 2,800 miles to virus-beset East

Sammy Lloyd does not know exactly what’s in the trailer he’s pulling. But he does know he’s hauling essential provisions — like food, cleaning goods, medical supplies — to a virus-beset East Coast that desperately needs them.

And it makes him proud.

“Most of us truckers going down the road, we all move in unison,” he says. “During the pandemic … it’s like we are all on the same page, more than they were just a month ago, it’s an eye opener that we are one world, one nation, one team.”

Lloyd is an independent trucker, with 20 years and more than 2 million miles of road behind him. His is a solitary life, even in the best of times — and these are not the best of times

He picked up his load in California. He had to stay in his cab because of social distancing and other requirements, as the shipper closed and sealed the trailer before he could look inside.

Lloyd, 41, could have chosen a different load off the board, a marketplace for owner operators. But with social media and…

