Coronavirus updates: Trump to speak with G-7 world leaders on coronavirus response

narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — More than two million have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the pandemic continues to affect every aspect of people’s lives.

The global death toll stands at more than 137,000 people, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to a number of deaths in which a person is not tested for the virus.

Many municipalities have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

More than 513,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The U.S. has more deaths and cases than any country in the world, with more than 639,000 diagnosed cases and at least 30,985 deaths.

Here’s how the news is developing Thursday. All times Eastern:

5:01 a.m.: Trump to discuss coronavirus with G-7 leaders

President Donald Trump is set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic with G-7 leaders in a conference call on Thursday morning.

He will be joined by the leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

Trump last spoke with the group as a whole on a conference call on March 16. Much has changed in the world since then, when fewer than 100 people had died in the U.S.

The U.S. was set to host this year’s G-7, which was to be held at Camp David in June, before Trump canceled the gathering three days after that last videoconference in March.



3:55 a.m.: Harry, Meghan help at LA nonprofit

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry spent a second day helping out at Project Angel Food, a charity in Los Angeles that feeds people too sick to do so themselves.

Those facing a hard time during the coronavirus pandemic are being helped with food by the nonprofit.

The nonprofit was founded by former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson originally to deal with helping those with HIV/AIDS.

Meghan decided to help on Easter Sunday, and then again on Wednesday, after her mom, Doria Ragland, said the group was in need of volunteers.



