DOR Reminds Hoosiers Of Extended Deadlines

Individuals and businesses have been given an extra 90 days to file and pay their individual income and corporate taxes. Governor Eric Holcomb announced last month that the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) was extending certain filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and support Hoosiers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15, are now due on or before July 15th. Returns included are the IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40.

Corporate tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 or April 20, are now due on or before July 15th. Those originally due on May 15th, are now due on August 17th. Returns included are the IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20NP, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP, NP-20 and URT-Q.

All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.

If Hoosiers need additional time to file, they can request an extension. Instructions for an extension time to file can be found on DOR’s website. If an individual is approved for a federal extension, Indiana automatically extends the state deadline, there is no need to file anything additional.

Although all DOR in-person services are temporarily closed, customers can access online services on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm, call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST or email using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.

Any changes or additional modifications to normal operations or changes to tax filing and payment deadlines will be posted on DOR’s website, as well as DOR’s social media accounts.