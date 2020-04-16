Mayor asks residents to ‘Take 5’ to help keep La Porte clean

La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody today rolled out a new initiative to help keep the city clean throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our park and street crews on skeleton staff, we’re seeing trash scattered throughout the city,” Dermody said. “These are unusual times, but we want La Porte to shine and need help from our residents to make it possible.”

To address the littering issue during the coronavirus outbreak, Dermody created the “Take 5” Program. Under the initiative, he is asking residents to take five minutes to pick up trash around the city. He said those who participate and share a photo of themselves helping out can receive a free “La Porte Proud” t-shirt.

“Five minutes doesn’t seem like a lot, but it can make a big difference,” Dermody said. “By working together, we can clean up our city and continue to make La Porte proud.”

Dermody said participants can share their photos on Facebook with the hashtag #Take5 and also email their photos to [email protected]. T-shirts will be available to the first 50 participants. Arrangements will need to be made to pick up from City Hall.

Dermody said under Recycle Track Systems protocol, all garbage should be in bags, properly tied and placed into the appropriate receptacle. He said residents who take part should continue to practice social distancing and wash their hands after touching trash.