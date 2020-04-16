Wandering wolf that captivated the world is believed dead


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Wildlife officials say a wolf that wandered thousands of miles from Oregon and became the first wild wolf spotted in California in almost 90 years before returning to Oregon and starting a pack is believed to be dead



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Wandering wolf that captivated the world is believed dead


Posted on: April 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Wildlife officials say a wolf that wandered thousands of miles from Oregon and became the first wild wolf spotted in California in almost 90 years before returning to Oregon and starting a pack is believed to be dead



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS