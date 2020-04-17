2020 San Diego Comic-Con officially canceled due to COVID-19

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images(SAN DIEGO) — The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the event has been scrapped in its 50-year history.

The event, which was set to take place July 23-26, will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25, 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” David Glanzer, a spokesperson for the organization, said in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

Anyone who purchased badges for SDCC this year will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to next year’s Comic-Con. All badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund.

Exhibitors will similarly have the option for a refund or a transfer of payments to next year’s event.

