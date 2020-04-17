Local Update On COVID-19 In LaPorte County



Yesterday Sheila Matias of the COVID-19 Task Force released a statement about the situation within LaPorte County. She stated, “With 5 deaths and now 112 positive Covid-19 cases in LaPorte County tracked thus far today (Thursday) by the state, please continue to take every precaution.” Matias also said, “This remains a very serious situation. Social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of masks are important. Please encourage this with your organization/constituents. Westville Correctional Facility is seeing a large increase in positives which is very concerning. The staff there and at ISP are our community members. Please keep those in both LaPorte County Jail, Westville, and ISP as well as in health care facilities across the county in your thoughts and prayers. State DOC. state health department and state leaders are hearing our concerns and are taking action.”