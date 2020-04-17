Officials implore Tyson to close plant amid virus outbreak


April 17th, 2020

More than a dozen Iowa elected officials implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering not only employees of the plant but the entire community



