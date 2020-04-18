Coronavirus updates: Italy’s daily death toll lowest record in nearly a month

AzmanL/iStock(NEW YORK) — More than 2.2 million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the spread of the virus continues.

The global coronavirus death toll stands at more than 154,000 people, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers, however, are believed to be much higher.

Many cities and states have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world, with over 705,000 diagnosed cases and at least 37,079 deaths.

Today’s biggest developments:

US coronavirus cases surpass 700,000

Illinois food plant to close after outbreak

NJ reports 1,530 deaths at longterm care facilities

All times Eastern.

Daily deaths in Italy drop below 500

There were 482 deaths reported in Italy over the last 24 hours, according to the Civil Protection Agency, the first time since March 19 that figure was below 500.

The total number of fatalities is now 23,227, according to the agency. There were 3,491 new cases, putting the total number of cases, including active, deceased and cured, at 175,925. That’s a 2.1% increase from the previous day.

The number of patients in hospital care again declined.

12:25 p.m.: Travel ban for troops extended

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday is expected to extend the ban on domestic and international travel for U.S. troops to June 30. The original bans, announced in March, were through May 11.

Esper hinted that he would extend the ban earlier this week, however he didn’t provide specifics. Matt Donovan, the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for personnel and readiness, told reporters on a conference call Saturday morning the extension would be revised to June 30.

Under the previous ban, all travel within states and to overseas countries was banned. Only limited waivers were granted for domestic and international travel. The extension will mostly follow those same restrictions, but Donovan said they will “be more liberal and will allow for the deployment and return of troops from combat zones.”

“While many areas in the United States may be on a positive trajectory, some areas and many nations are not, as personnel movements continue to present a threat of spreading COVID-19 within our ranks and communities, and from abroad,” Donovan said.

12:14 p.m.: Cuomo says labs unable to double testing at this time

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the top 50 labs conducting tests are not able to double their output because they don’t have enough reagents.

Cuomo said increasing testing is crucial in order to safely reopen the state.

He offered cautious optimism about the virus’ spread in New York. Based on a number of indications, including net hospitalization numbers, ICU admissions and intubations, Cuomo said it could be argued that the state is “past the plateau” and starting “to descend.”

However, he also noted that 2,000 people were admitted into hospitals statewide on Friday.

“That is still an overwhelming number every day,” Cuomo said. “If it wasn’t for the relative context we were in, this would be devastating news.”

In the last 24 hours, 540 people died as a result of COVID-19, according to the governor. The majority of those deaths were in hospitals, with 36 in nursing homes.

Cuomo called nursing homes “the single-biggest fear in all of this,” saying that they are a “feeding frenzy” for the virus.

The governor also announced that the federal government has sent 1.5 million cloth masks to distribute to the public.

10:20 a.m.: At least 7,300 long-term care residents have died in 19 states

At least 7,300 nursing home or long-term care residents have died as a result of COVID-19 throughout the U.S., a survey of state records by ABC News shows.

The count comes from data provided by governor’s offices and departments of health in 19 states. Many states do not yet report such data and did not reply to requests for the information.

New York reported the most deaths at nursing homes in the U.S., with 3,316 residents having died there from the virus.

On Friday, data showed that 10 different nursing homes in New York each have at least 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Nineteen of the state’s nursing homes have each had at least 20 deaths linked to the pandemic.

The Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn reported the most deaths at 55, followed by Kings Harbor Multicare Center in the Bronx with 45.

New Jersey reported the second highest figure, with 1,530 long term care facility deaths.

The states reporting such data were Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming. Three states — Alabama, California and North Carolina — reported some data, but not statistics on fatalities.

9:37 a.m.: African American Mayors Association asks Trump to fund collection of racial data

As coronavirus appears to disproportionately affect certain races in the U.S., the African American Mayors Association is requesting the Trump administration allocate federal funds to collect a racial breakdown of the data.

The mayors said they, among others, are “on the front lines of this pandemic, and have quickly confronted crucial gaps, which surprisingly includes the availability of basic and accurate data about whom is affected by this virus.”

The letter was signed by Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Georgia; Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C.; and Hardie Davis, Jr. of Augusta, Georgia.

They noted that some data on race and ethnicity has been made available in California, Georgia, New Mexico, Michigan and Washington, D.C.

“However, to enhance the quality of care and to address ongoing disparities in our health system, federal guidelines for COVID-19 data collection and reporting standards are essential,” the letter reads.

The states currently lack uniformity in both the collection of data and federal reporting standards for the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases they report to the federal government each day.

In addition to a breakdown of race and ethnicity, the mayors requested a report on health indicators, such as insurance, education, employment, disability status, primary language and sex.

6:37 a.m.: Minnesota governor says he tried to call Trump about ‘liberate’ tweet

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he tried to call President Donald Trump after the president tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” on Friday.

For a couple of hours, the governor had tried calling Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and “got no return,” Walz said during a Friday press briefing.

“My first responsibility is protection of Minnesota’s people,” Walz said, while also stating he supports the protesters right to protest.

“When I called to ask what are we doing differently about moving towards getting as many people back into the workforce without compromising the health of Minnesotans or the providers and that will probably take longer than a two-word tweet,” he said.

“I would argue we are doing everything that they’re telling us to do, but the difference is I actually have to do it here,” Walz added.

Minnesota reported its largest daily increase in diagnosed coronavirus cases Friday, and an additional 17 deaths. The state has at least 2,070 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths.

4:29 a.m.: Illinois food plant forced to close after outbreak

The Ogle County Health Department has ordered the Hormel Foods plant in Rochelle, Illinois, to close immediately due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Health officials say there are at least two dozen cases linked to the facility.

The plant will be forced to close for two weeks.

“Although many essential businesses are open and operating, we will not tolerate them risking the health and safety of their employees or our community during this pandemic or any other time,” Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said in a statement Friday.

The county health department said it made “several attempts” to help control the outbreak, including recommending additional testing, steps for employee monitoring, new sanitation processes and more.

“My team has spent countless hours in collaboration with Rochelle Foods in an attempt to mitigate the virus spread,” Kyle Auman, Ogle County Health Department administrator, said in a statement. “Since these efforts were unsuccessful, it is my duty to order a complete closure of the facility.”

In a statement, Hormel confirmed it was given a notice of closure on Friday and that it’s “working to further understand the closure order and are consulting with our legal counsel to understand next steps,” according to ABC News affiliate KAAL-TV.

The company said Rochelle Foods team members would continue to be paid during the closure.

