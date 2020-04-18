Historic sign to be part of planned Route 66 visitor center

The weathered old sign that once served as a beacon along a stretch of Route 66 just outside of New Mexico’s largest city has removed and will be preserved as part of an initiative to build a visitor center dedicated to the historic roadway

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Historic sign to be part of planned Route 66 visitor center

The weathered old sign that once served as a beacon along a stretch of Route 66 just outside of New Mexico’s largest city has removed and will be preserved as part of an initiative to build a visitor center dedicated to the historic roadway