Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1

Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1

Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home