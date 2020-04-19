Iraq lifts Reuters news agency suspension over virus report
The Reuters news agency says Iraq is allowing its reporters to go back to work after suspending the agency’s licence earlier this month
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Iraq lifts Reuters news agency suspension over virus report
The Reuters news agency says Iraq is allowing its reporters to go back to work after suspending the agency’s licence earlier this month
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.