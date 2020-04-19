Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy

More than 2,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to form an “emergency” government with his chief rival

