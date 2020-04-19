Multiple victims in Canada shooting by suspect who was dressed as police officer, officials say

iStock(NEW YORK) — Following a manhunt, Canadian police have arrested a suspect in a Nova Scotia shooting after multiple victims were found.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was taken into custody on Sunday after a pursuit throughout the Canadian province, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

Wortman was believed to be wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle, but is not employed by the RCMP, according to the police.

There are several victims in the Saturday shooting in Portapique, according to the police. There have been no reported casualties at this time.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said outside his Ontario home Sunday. “I want to thank the police for their hard work, and people for cooperating with authorities.”

