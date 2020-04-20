HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DRIVE-THRU CLINICS, UPDATES COVID-19 STATEWIDE CASE COUNTS



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced it will host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics from Monday through Friday in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties. The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, or until testing supplies run out. They are open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing also is available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers , as well as to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes. Testing is limited to one person per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing. The locations are:St. Timothy Church

1600 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus

3800 N. Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805Decatur County Fairgrounds

545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W, Greensburg, IN 47240Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg

8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172ISDH also announced that 577 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 11,210 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. A total of 562 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days. To date, 61,142 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 56,873 on Saturday. Marion County had the most new cases, at 266. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Cass (19), Delaware (18), Grant (20), Hamilton (20), Hendricks (38), Johnson (17), Lake (12), Madison (10) and St. Joseph (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov