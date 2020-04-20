U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) recently introduced the Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act of 2020, which would strengthen the Strategic National Stockpile

U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) recently introduced the Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act of 2020, which would strengthen the Strategic National Stockpile to improve the federal ability to respond to future disasters and pandemics. These include enhancing medical supply chain elasticity, improving the domestic production of personal protective equipment, and partnering with industry to refresh and replenish existing stocks of medical supplies. The Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act of 2020 would authorize $500 million annually through fiscal year 2023 to implement a supply chain flexibility manufacturing program to: -create incentives for the domestic manufacturer of medical supplies to enhance supply chain elasticity; -establish and maintain domestic reserves of critical medical supplies like personal protective equipment and diagnostic tests; and -work with distributors of medical supplies to manage domestic reserves held by the Strategic National Stockpile by refreshing and replenishing supply stocks. These reforms would strengthen the ability to respond to future disasters and provide frontline workers the resources they need during public health emergencies.