Bosnian police move migrants to emergency tent camp


Posted on: April 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in Bosnia have moved hundreds of migrants off the streets of a northwestern city and transferred them into a nearby emergency tent camp set up amid the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Bosnian police move migrants to emergency tent camp


Posted on: April 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in Bosnia have moved hundreds of migrants off the streets of a northwestern city and transferred them into a nearby emergency tent camp set up amid the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.