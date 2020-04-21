Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food

Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018

