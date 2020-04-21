Cole Sprouse opens up about the death threats he’s received from "fanatic" fans

(LOS ANGELES) — While some believe that, when you're famous, you sign up for all the consequences that come with fame. However, for Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, he opened about the abuse he's been suffering from obsessive fans.

It all started when the rumor mill fired up about his relationship with longtime girlfriend and fellow Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart last week, claiming he cheated on her with Kaia Gerber. From there, things spiraled out of control.

Sprouse, 27, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday not only to set the record straight, but to call out the abusive behavior his so-called fans have exhibited lately.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” the former Disney star confided in a lengthy story. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them.”

Sprouse went on to detail all the cruel activities some of his fans have recently engaged in and called for it to stop. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism,” he vented, calling those who think such behavior is okay clowns.

The former Suite Life of Zach & Cody star went on to defend his relationship with Reinhart, 23, saying he knew it was never going to be easy.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” before promptly telling fans off using some detailed vulgarity.

Sprouse and Reinhart, an on-again-off-again couple, were first romantically linked in 2018.

