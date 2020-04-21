Governor Issues Revised Stay At Home Order, Also Extends Orders Limiting State Government Services And Restaurant, Bar Restrictions



Yesterday, Governor Holcomb issued a revised Stay At Home order that lasts through May 1st and is designed to limit interactions among Hoosiers to increase containment of COVID-19. As a part of this action, Gov. Holcomb also extended through May 1st the orders that limit in-person public activity at state government offices and put restrictions on the operation of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.



The Critical Industries Hotline continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to respond to business and industry questions about whether a business is considered essential. The center may be reached by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing [email protected]

*(A link to the updated Stay-At-Home Order FAQ may be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm)