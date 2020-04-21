HBO announces May 27 as HBO Max streaming service launch date


WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) — HBO Max, the cable network’s major jump into the streaming game, will launch May 27, the network just announced.

The $14.99/month service will boast some 10,000 hours of programming, including six new original series, plus HBO’s slate of hit shows like Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm.  It’ll also boast a library of 2,000 films from Casablanca to The Matrix, to the LEGO movies.  

HBO Max will also give subscribers access to the full runs of shows including Friends, The Big Bang Theorythe new Doctor Who, Rick and MortyThe BoondocksThe BachelorSesame StreetThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, CW shows such as Batwoman, and eventually South ParkAdventure Time, Gossip Girl, and The West Wing.

Subscribers to HBO Now will get access to HBO Max at launch for no extra cost, while HBO subscribers who received access via AT&T and Charter Communications TV services will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max.

