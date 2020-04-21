Indiana Toll Road announces $100,000 School Food Relief Fund



Indiana Toll Road Concession Company, the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is establishing the Indiana Toll Road – School Food Relief Fund, a $100,000 grant to help offset the costs of school backpack food programs.

In Indiana, over 47% of students receive their meals for free or at a reduced price through the National School Lunch Program. Many schools engage in a weekend food distribution, commonly referred to as “Backpack & Snacks” programs. This Food Relief Fund will directly support those students who may be going without food on weekends during the COVID-19 crisis.

Each chosen district or organization will receive between $1,000 and $5,000, determined by the number of applications as well as an assessment of needs. The grants will be used to help fund either an existing Backpack & Snacks program, or as seed money to begin such a program. IDOE public school districts, nonpublic school districts, or charter management organizations within Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange, and Steuben counties are eligible, and their superintendents received an application via email, with chosen programs to be announced on April 27th.

In addition, ITRCC has been committed to supporting each of its employees throughout the COVID-19 crisis. With no layoffs or furloughs.