Kankakee Township Man Arrested For Several Felony Offenses Involving Children



The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 66 year old Danial Andrews of rural Kankakee Township.

On April 1st, Deputy William Masterson was dispatched to a residence located in the 2800 North block of Abraham Court to assist an employee from the Indiana Department of Child Services with a welfare check. While on scene, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted for further assistance. Detective Gabe Struss was assigned the incident for further investigation.

On April 13th, Detective Struss conferred with La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens regarding the findings of the investigation. On April 16th, an arrest warrant was issued for Andrews for the offenses of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism. The following day on April 17th, members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) located and arrested Andrews at his residence.

Andrews remains jailed on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.