Navy ship sent to NYC for outbreak no longer needed: Cuomo


Posted on: April 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed



