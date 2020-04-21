Navy ship sent to NYC for outbreak no longer needed: Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Navy ship sent to NYC for outbreak no longer needed: Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.