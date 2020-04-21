OFFICE OF MAYOR Duane Parry City of Michigan City

AN EXPLANATION OF GOVERNOR HOLCOMB’S RECENT EXECUTIVE ORDER

Mayor Parry would like to clear up any confusion on the latest Governor’s Executive Order issued on 4-20-20. This Order is in effect through 11:59pm on May 1st.

The Mayor’s Order which was recently approved and extended by our City Council, is in effect until 11:59pm on May 6th.

As the law allows, City government is allowed to make the Governor’s Order stronger yet not weaker. For example, we presently have a curfew in Michigan City from 10:00pm to 5:00am,where this is not a County-wide or State-wide order.

The Governor has relaxed a couple of stipulations in his most recent order which include allowing, nurseries, landscapers, and greenhouses to operate maintaining the number of visitors and proper social distancing. Besides veterinary care, also permitted is pet grooming at a pet salon, store or by a mobile unit however not allowed to operate inside any home.

Commencing on Sunday at 11:59pm, April 26th, hospitals, surgical centers. dental and clinics will be able at their discretion and with having adequate person protective equipment (PPE), conduct diagnostic evaluations and elective surgeries.

FOR SPECIFICS OF THE GOVERNOR’S ORDERS REFER TO: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm

For the full release visit WIMS FACEBOOK page @WIMSRADIO