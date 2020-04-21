Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin’s career set to close

A Texas live-music venue where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin’s career set to close

A Texas live-music venue where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts