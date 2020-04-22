A Simple Way to Show Appreciation for our Franciscan Heroes Franciscan Health



Send notes, cards and drawings for posting on hospital Gratitude Walls

Right now, hospital employees are working harder than ever before. Whether it’s doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping, supply chain or dietary, teams of dedicated individuals are working around the clock and doing their part to save lives.

At the same time, Franciscan Health has been blessed by an outpouring of support, from children’s drawings to donations of needed equipment and parades of first responders. These simple gestures confirm something we’ve long known: Public health is truly a partnership between the community and the healthcare facilities that serve them.

Now, that partnership is symbolized in the Gratitude Wall. These walls, located in each of our Franciscan Health hospitals, display notes, drawings, cards and more to show our staff how the community is responding to – and appreciating – them as Franciscan Heroes. Items on the wall will be updated regularly and staff are encouraged to go to the wall for a moment of quiet, where they can recharge their batteries.

We’re asking for the community’s help to fill our Gratitude Walls with notes and cards. Get your children involved by having them submit drawings. Your words of encouragement go a long way in inspiring our staff.

You can send your notes, cards and drawings for the Walls of Gratitude here:• Franciscan Health Crown Point, Brooke Dyrhaug, Service Excellence Manager, (219) 757-5924, [email protected]• Franciscan Health Michigan City, Sister Petra Nielsen, Vice President of Mission Integration (219) 877-1447, [email protected]• Franciscan Health Dyer, Joanna Benignetti, Service Excellence Manager, (219) 515-3764, [email protected]• Franciscan Health Hammond, Dave Richardson, Service Excellence Manager, (219) 407-6448, [email protected]• Franciscan Health Munster, Linda Young, Service Excellence Manager, (219) 922-5834, [email protected]

Submissions to the Gratitude Wall are greatly appreciated, but if you are looking to do more, you can help Franciscan fight COVID-19 by donating to our Preparedness & Response Fund at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.

