Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it launched satellite

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the U.S. The Guard made the announcement on Wednesday morning on its official website

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it launched satellite

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the U.S. The Guard made the announcement on Wednesday morning on its official website