Israel: Palestinian shot and killed after stabbing policeman


Posted on: April 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Israeli police says a Palestinian attacker was shot and killed after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Israel: Palestinian shot and killed after stabbing policeman


Posted on: April 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Israeli police says a Palestinian attacker was shot and killed after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.