Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson welcome baby girl

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The stork has finally dropped off a bundle of joy for Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

The Queen & Slim star and the Little Fires Everywhere actor welcomed their first child, a healthy baby girl, into the world.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps told People.

The joyful news comes two weeks after Turner-Smith showed off her baby bump in a nude photo and acknowledged the new role and journey she would soon embark on.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” the 33-year-old British model and actress gushed about her definition of being a mother before thanking her photographer.

“Thank you for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked,” she added.

Turner-Smith and Jackson have done a good job of keeping their relationship private. It was confirmed in December 2019 that the pair were married after they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills back in August of the same year. Even with the confirmation, their wedding date remains unknown to the masses.

The duo is speculated to have begun their relationship in late 2018 but the new mom didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until August 2019.

Alongside a photo of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes as the sun casts a golden glow upon them, Turner-Smith wrote, “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

