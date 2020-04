Local Company donates face shields

Mayor Tom Dermody thanks local business Kendall Electric for their donation of 90 face shields on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in La Porte. The company assembled the shields to help protect local healthcare professionals and other essential frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured from left to right: Linsey Shafer, Jack Carter, Dawn Nepsha, Patrick Cantanzarite and Dermody