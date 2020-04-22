Review: ‘Book of Longings’ has an ambitious, lasting power

Author Sue Monk Kidd makes an ambitious choice clear at the outset of her new novel — she’s set it in biblical times when Jesus was in in his 20s and married

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Review: ‘Book of Longings’ has an ambitious, lasting power

Author Sue Monk Kidd makes an ambitious choice clear at the outset of her new novel — she’s set it in biblical times when Jesus was in in his 20s and married