Trout season opens Saturday, April 25

DNR fisheries staff have been busy in recent days stocking thousands of trout in preparation for the opening of inland stream trout season this Saturday at 6 a.m. local time.



By opening day, DNR will have stocked over 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. To find a stocked stream near you, see the 2020 Trout Stocking Plan at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.