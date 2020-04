Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone