WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on “saving lives” despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on “saving lives” despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers