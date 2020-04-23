Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Cancels 2020 ISA Youth Leadership Camps

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association announces a decision has been made to cancel this year’s ISA Youth Leadership Camps for 2020. With the recent COVID-19 Emergency we feel this is the best decision for all. This would have been the ISA’s 41st year to facilitate the ISA Youth Leadership Camps.

The Indiana Sheriffs Youth Leadership Camp, founded in 1979, was established by sheriffs in order to aid and enhance the development of the state’s youth. Originally called the Indiana Sheriffs Career Camp, the camp’s name was changed in 2003 to go along with a new curriculum.

The program is designed to achieve three basic objectives. First, the sheriffs want to foster a stronger relationship between our state’s youth and the men and women who enforce the laws. Second, the sheriffs want to give children, who ordinarily would not have the opportunity, a chance for a summer camp experience. Third, to give youth a chance to build character and inspire leadership skills.

Sheriffs’ deputies who establish positive and friendly relationships with campers are smoothly integrated into recreational learning experiences. Team sports are also emphasized as a vehicle to reach comradeship and discipline. These qualities, learned at a young age, can last a lifetime.

Sheriffs and deputies spend a great deal of time with the kids. Many of the deputies conduct demonstrations in the fields of boat and water safety, K-9 demonstrations, defensive tactics and leadership skills, just to mention a few.

As part of the program’s emphasis on youth development and good citizenship, guest lecturers, who provide informative programs on how our government works and why our laws exist, are enlisted to speak to the campers. Other programs are geared to teach the campers of drug and alcohol abuse. It is the sheriff’s goal to teach every child a healthy respect for our laws and our democratic process.

The ISA has already tentatively scheduled the North Camp for June 28-July 1, 2021, at Pine Creek Camp in Warren County and the South Camp for July 6-8, 2021, at Waycross Camp in Brown County. If you have any questions you may contact Executive Director Steve Luce at 317-356-3633 or visit www.indianasheriffs.org