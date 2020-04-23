Iowa governor: Tip from Ashton Kutcher led to testing deal

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from actor Ashton Kutcher, a revelation that increased skepticism about the no-bid deal

