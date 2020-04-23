South Shore Maker Faire 2020 CANCELLED





South Shore Maker Faire 2020 CANCELLED

With events across the nation being canceled or postponed this summer, local partners pulling support, and the understanding that it is the correct response to keep our community, families, and volunteers safe and healthy, we are canceling this year’s Maker Faire due to the CoVid virus. We are committed to making this an annual premiere event in La Porte County for our region. As soon as we can, we will start planning for the 2021 Maker Faire! Please be on the lookout for next year’s information and continue being Maker Leaders of our community.

Best wishes to you and your family, stay healthy!

South Shore Makers!