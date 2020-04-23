US blasts China at Southeast Asian meeting on coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is telling his Southeast Asian counterparts that China is taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea

