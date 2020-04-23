US blasts China at Southeast Asian meeting on coronavirus


Posted on: April 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is telling his Southeast Asian counterparts that China is taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US blasts China at Southeast Asian meeting on coronavirus


Posted on: April 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is telling his Southeast Asian counterparts that China is taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.