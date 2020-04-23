US long-term mortgage rates edge higher; 30-year at 3.33%

Long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows amid anxiety over the economy and housing market gut-punched by the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic

